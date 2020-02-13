UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Bans Corporal Punishment Against Under 12 Age Children

Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday imposed a ban till further orders on corporal punishment against under 12 years old children to discipline them in schools.

The court suspended the section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which allowed corporal punishment against the children for good faith and also sought a report from Ministry of Human Rights on the "status of the compliance with the obligations of the State of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in relation to the prohibition of corporal punishment".

The IHC also directed the Federal government to "advise the Private education Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to issue guidelines to the private schools" in light of the court's observations.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by singer Shahzad Roy seeking ban on violence against children to discipline them in schools.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that this was a matter of public interest, adding that a child lost his life due to physical punishment in a school in Lahore last year. He said that such punishment could affect the mental and physical health of the children.

The chief justice noted that the parliament had also passed some bills against violence on children to this the petitioner prayed the court to impose a ban on corporal punishment until laws were introduced against this practice.

The court said that the interior ministry should safeguard the rights of children and sought reply on the matter from the federal government by March 5.

