Islamabad High Court bans judicial officers for using social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Monday imposed ban on judicial officers for using social media accounts and announced to take disciplinary actions against those who were found in violating the orders.

A circular issued by the Registrar Office Islamabad stated the IHC had serious concern over use of social media by the judicial officers.

It stated that the use of twitter, facebook and other accounts by theofficers come under misconduct.

The circular had been served to all courts of Islamabad.