Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association strongly condemns the registration of an FIR by the Federal Investigation Agency against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh. This action is seen as a blatant violation of the fundamental right to freedom of expression and speech, as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

The Association highlights its deep concern regarding the increasing attempts to intimidate journalists, which undermine the core principles of democracy and freedom of the press.

In its statement, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, reaffirms its demand that relevant authorities and administration immediately cease all forms of illegal harassment and intimidation targeting members of the journalist community.

They calls upon the judiciary to take swift and serious notice of this matter to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.

"We urge all stakeholders to play their role in halting this blatant violation of the rule of law," said Shafqat Abbas Tarar, Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association underscores its commitment to standing firm against any actions that threaten constitutional rights, emphasizing that freedom of speech and independent journalism are essential to a just and democratic society.