- Home
- Pakistan
- Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment Of Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh
Published December 17, 2024 | 04:18 PM
The Islamabad High Court Bar Association strongly condemns the registration of an FIR by the Federal Investigation Agency against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh.
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association strongly condemns the registration of an FIR by the Federal Investigation Agency against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh. This action is seen as a blatant violation of the fundamental right to freedom of expression and speech, as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.
The Association highlights its deep concern regarding the increasing attempts to intimidate journalists, which undermine the core principles of democracy and freedom of the press.
In its statement, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, reaffirms its demand that relevant authorities and administration immediately cease all forms of illegal harassment and intimidation targeting members of the journalist community.
They calls upon the judiciary to take swift and serious notice of this matter to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.
"We urge all stakeholders to play their role in halting this blatant violation of the rule of law," said Shafqat Abbas Tarar, Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.
The Islamabad High Court Bar Association underscores its commitment to standing firm against any actions that threaten constitutional rights, emphasizing that freedom of speech and independent journalism are essential to a just and democratic society.
Recent Stories
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Third inter-collegiate competitions begin28 seconds ago
-
13 criminals arrested31 seconds ago
-
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh3 minutes ago
-
Civil rights activists condemn Modi regime for illegal detentions in IIOJK10 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah addresses IBA ceremony in Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM inaugurates Center for Autism Rehabilitation, Training Centre in Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
Police foil heroin smuggling, suspect arrested in Khyber10 minutes ago
-
Airport Police resolves blind murder’s mystery11 minutes ago
-
Dyal Singh Library to be upgraded digitally11 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication efforts in full swing: ADC20 minutes ago
-
ICLAPA opens registration for cleft lip, palate patients to get free check-up30 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHSS Blitang, to review facilities30 minutes ago