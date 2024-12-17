Open Menu

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment Of Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh

Published December 17, 2024 | 04:18 PM

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association strongly condemns the registration of an FIR by the Federal Investigation Agency against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh.

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association strongly condemns the registration of an FIR by the Federal Investigation Agency against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh. This action is seen as a blatant violation of the fundamental right to freedom of expression and speech, as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

The Association highlights its deep concern regarding the increasing attempts to intimidate journalists, which undermine the core principles of democracy and freedom of the press.

In its statement, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, reaffirms its demand that relevant authorities and administration immediately cease all forms of illegal harassment and intimidation targeting members of the journalist community.

They calls upon the judiciary to take swift and serious notice of this matter to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.

"We urge all stakeholders to play their role in halting this blatant violation of the rule of law," said Shafqat Abbas Tarar, Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association underscores its commitment to standing firm against any actions that threaten constitutional rights, emphasizing that freedom of speech and independent journalism are essential to a just and democratic society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Democracy Federal Investigation Agency FIR Islamabad High Court All

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Hara ..

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..

3 minutes ago
 Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

38 minutes ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

52 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

3 hours ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

4 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

4 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan