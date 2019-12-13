UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Boycotts Oath-taking Ceremony Of Judges In Protest Of PIC Clash

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:55 PM

Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) boycotts oath-taking ceremony of judges in protest of PIC clash

Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has on Friday boycotted oath-taking ceremony of three new additional judges as deadlock between bar and bench has continued to persist on Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) clash

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has on Friday boycotted oath-taking ceremony of three new additional judges as deadlock between bar and bench has continued to persist on Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) clash.

According to details, the three judges included Lubna Pervaiz from Sindh, Ghulam Azam Qambar from Balochistan and Fiaz Ahmed Jandran from Federal Capital.The judges were appointed after recommendation by Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and approval from the Parliamentary Committee.

