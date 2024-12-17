Islamabad High Court Bar Association organizes national law conference

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday organized ‘National Law and Justice Conference’ at the IHCBA’s association auditorium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday organized ‘National Law and Justice Conference’ at the IHCBA’s association auditorium.

The event was graced by IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and it brought together prominent legal experts, lawyers, and social leaders to discuss and shape the future of a fair and efficient legal system, said a press release

The conference, organized under the banner of "Voices of Rights" in collaboration with the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, focused on judicial reforms, anti-rape laws, and anti-drug policies.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir highlighted the significance of judicial reforms and anti-rape laws.

During his address, Mr. Shafqat Tarar, Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, assured that the Bar would continue taking such initiatives to ensure the provision of human rights.

Similarly, Syeda Rida e Batul Advocate, Chairperson of the Human Rights Protection and Monitoring Committee and President of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, emphasized the commitment to organizing future conferences to address pressing legal challenges.

The conference was praised as an important milestone in uniting the legal community for meaningful discourse on human rights and access to justice.

