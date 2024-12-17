Islamabad High Court Bar Association Organizes National Law Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The Islamabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday organized ‘National Law and Justice Conference’ at the IHCBA’s association auditorium
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday organized ‘National Law and Justice Conference’ at the IHCBA’s association auditorium.
The event was graced by IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and it brought together prominent legal experts, lawyers, and social leaders to discuss and shape the future of a fair and efficient legal system, said a press release
The conference, organized under the banner of "Voices of Rights" in collaboration with the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, focused on judicial reforms, anti-rape laws, and anti-drug policies.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir highlighted the significance of judicial reforms and anti-rape laws.
During his address, Mr. Shafqat Tarar, Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, assured that the Bar would continue taking such initiatives to ensure the provision of human rights.
Similarly, Syeda Rida e Batul Advocate, Chairperson of the Human Rights Protection and Monitoring Committee and President of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, emphasized the commitment to organizing future conferences to address pressing legal challenges.
The conference was praised as an important milestone in uniting the legal community for meaningful discourse on human rights and access to justice.
APP/wsj-rzr
Recent Stories
Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition
Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday
Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Kha ..
Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expands scholarship for district top ..
PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon
Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports
Man killed in firing over dispute
ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in co ..
Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches
Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: Federal Minister for Law and Ju ..
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday7 minutes ago
-
Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expands scholarship for district toppers7 minutes ago
-
PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon19 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing over dispute19 minutes ago
-
ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in contempt case19 minutes ago
-
Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches19 minutes ago
-
Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Ta ..7 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
ATC cancels arrest warrants of Aliya Hamza7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad High Court Bar Association organizes national law conference7 minutes ago