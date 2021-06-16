Islamabad High Court building attack case: lawyers asked to submit their comments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday once again instructed the 25 lawyers to submit their answers to the bench in contempt of court case related to an attack on IHC building during the protest.

The court said the lawyers who had already submitted comments could refile it with amendments till next date.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case regarding the above matter. Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Raja Zahid and other lawyers appeared before the court.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the innocent lawyers who faced problems would be compensated.

He asked the lawyers body to find the solution of the matter. After this, hearing of the case was adjourned till July 13.