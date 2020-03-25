Islamabad High Court Chief Justice bars courts from unilateral decisions

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a verdict on Coronavirus emergency and barred all the courts for giving unilateral decisions on any of the party absenteeism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a verdict on Coronavirus emergency and barred all the courts for giving unilateral decisions on any of the party absenteeism.

According to verdict no case will be dismissed in absence of any of the party.

The time-frame for filing an appeal against a court decision has also been revoked.

The sanctions eased until the country ended an emergency caused by the Corona virus.

Later a Notification was also issued on the orders of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Manullah in this regard.