ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) and greeted the new office bearers of its elected body.

A delegation of IHCJA's newly elected office bearers comprising President Saqib Bashir, Secretary Ahtisham Kiyani, Finance Secretary Zeshan Syed and others held meeting with chief justice IHC.

The chief justice on the occasion said that the journalists and media had played a productive role in forming public's trusts in judicial system. He expressed hope that the journalists would continue performing their duties with responsibility and under the ethic so journalism.