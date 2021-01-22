UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Held Meeting With IHCJA's Representatives

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice held meeting with IHCJA's representatives

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) and greeted the new office bearers of its elected body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) and greeted the new office bearers of its elected body.

A delegation of IHCJA's newly elected office bearers comprising President Saqib Bashir, Secretary Ahtisham Kiyani, Finance Secretary Zeshan Syed and others held meeting with chief justice IHC.

The chief justice on the occasion said that the journalists and media had played a productive role in forming public's trusts in judicial system. He expressed hope that the journalists would continue performing their duties with responsibility and under the ethic so journalism.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Media

Recent Stories

Recent Clashes in West Darfur City of Al Junaynah ..

2 minutes ago

RPO inaugurates police residential quarters projec ..

2 minutes ago

Sarwar asks political, religious parties to expose ..

2 minutes ago

PEMRA suspends Bol News license for 30 days, impos ..

2 minutes ago

UK Judge Jails 4 Men for Combined 78 Years Over Vi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.