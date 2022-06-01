Islamabad High Court clubs another plea of Arshad Sharif with identical cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed another petition of journalist Arshad Sharif with identical cases challenging registration of cases against newsmen and served notices to the respondents.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Arshad Sharif through his lawyer Barrister Shoaib Razzaq.

The court asked the petitioner to satisfy as how the Federal Government could ask the provinces to shift cases to the Federal Capital.

The case was adjourned till June 3.

It may be mentioned that the IHC is already hearing petitions of journalists Arshad Sharif, Sami Ibrahim, Moeed Pirzada and Sabir Shakir against registration of first information reports against them at different police stations in the provinces.