Islamabad High Court clubs appeals against acquittal of Baber Awan, Riaz Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered to club National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s appeals against acquittal of Dr. Baber Awan and justice (reted) Riaz Kiyani in Nandipur power project reference.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the separate NAB appeals against acquittal of two accused by the trial court in graft reference.

The NAB had alleged that the nominated persons had caused a delay in execution of Nandipur project which led to a huge loss to the national exchequer. It had prayed the IHC to set aside the accountability court decision acquitting the two accused.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had also filed acquittal plea in the same reference.