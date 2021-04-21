UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Clubs Bail Petitions Of Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Islamabad High Court clubs bail petitions of lawyers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed a bail petition of lawyer Hammad Dar with another identical case of in IHC building rampage case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed a bail petition of lawyer Hammad Dar with another identical case of in IHC building rampage case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani heard the bail petitions of lawyers.

The court instructed to club Hammad Dar case with another case of Naseer Kiyani.

The investigation officer appeared before the court along with the case record. He produced the videos pertaining to involvement of Hammad Dar in the incident.

After this, the court adjourned the case till April 27, with above instructions.

Meanwhile, an anti terrorism court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the judicial remand of the arrested lawyers in IHC attack case. Accused secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Tasadaq Hanif, Naseer Kiyani and others could not be produced before the court due to security issues.

The court extended the remand till April 28, and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Attack Lawyers April Islamabad High Court Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Six outlaws held, narcotics recovered

2 minutes ago

ACs adjourned references against Shahid Khaqan, Is ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan thanks Chinese Envoy for dona ..

2 minutes ago

3 more succumbed to Covid-19 in Attock

2 minutes ago

Two held with stolen motorcycle & pistol in Dasht

2 minutes ago

Six more die of coronavirus in Ayub Teaching Hospi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.