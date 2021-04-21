Islamabad High Court clubs bail petitions of lawyers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed a bail petition of lawyer Hammad Dar with another identical case of in IHC building rampage case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed a bail petition of lawyer Hammad Dar with another identical case of in IHC building rampage case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani heard the bail petitions of lawyers.

The court instructed to club Hammad Dar case with another case of Naseer Kiyani.

The investigation officer appeared before the court along with the case record. He produced the videos pertaining to involvement of Hammad Dar in the incident.

After this, the court adjourned the case till April 27, with above instructions.

Meanwhile, an anti terrorism court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the judicial remand of the arrested lawyers in IHC attack case. Accused secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Tasadaq Hanif, Naseer Kiyani and others could not be produced before the court due to security issues.

The court extended the remand till April 28, and adjourned the case.