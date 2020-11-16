UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Clubs Identical Petition About Cynthia D. Ritchie

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed to club all cases pertaining to American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie and adjourned hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed to club all cases pertaining to American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie and adjourned hearing.

The court ordered to club the petitions of Synthia against the decision of interior ministry, seeking registration of first information report (FIR) against Abdul Rehman Malik and PPP leader's case against American citizen.

The court also disposed of a case seeking to deport Cynthia D. Ritchie after expiry of her visa.

Cynthia's lawyer Ahmed Raza Qasuri pleaded before the court that the interior ministry had frozen bank accounts and mobile phone of his client.

It was difficult for Cynthia to stay here without the money.

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court wouldn't pass any order this day as many lawyers were absence.

