Islamabad High Court Clubs Petitions About Navel Farms, Sailing Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed the intra court appeal of Ministry of Defence with other identical petitions about Naval Sailing Club and Naval farms

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked that what was the legal status of naval farms in the case.

The counsel for the defence ministry said that that naval farm was a welfare scheme under Navy Ordinance 1961. The president had given approval for purchase of land for the scheme.

He said that the Bahria Foundation initially purchased 2400 kanal land for naval farms. No public funds were used to purchase the land, he added.

The amount was collected from the navy officers to buy the land. The court clubbed all petitions and adjourned hearing till February 14.

