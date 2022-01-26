Islamabad High Court clubs petitions against LG Ordinance 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents in another petition challenging Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021 and also clubbed the matter with identical cases.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case filed by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Officers Association. The petition stated that local government elections couldn't be conducted under an ordinance which was a temporarily law.

It further adopted the stance that any legislation related to Federal capital should be approved from Parliament.

The court adjourned hearing with above instructions.