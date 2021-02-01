The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday clubbed a petition challenging the qualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain with other identical cases against public representatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday clubbed a petition challenging the qualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain with other identical cases against public representatives.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the petitioner Sami Ibrahim why the court should hear this case as the court had clear position on such petitions against public representatives.

The court remarked that when any political case comes before it, the opposition side used to start criticizing judiciary on social media.

The chief justice asked why the courts were dragged in political affairs. The petitioner's lawyer said that the same courts also gave judgments against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to this the chief justice said then file the case under section 199 as there would be burden on the courts under this.

Justice Athar Minallah said if the people elected the wrong person, let them do it, why do you include the courts in political matters.

There were other platforms for such matter in the country.

The petitioner prayed the court to take a decision on the plea so that they could go to other platforms.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain appeared before the court and pleaded that if the application was rejected then give the decision with damages occurred to him through baseless allegations.

The chief justice noted that it had become our culture now, adding that the political leaders had to work on it. It was also the responsibility of the political leaders to stop its workers from bad remarks against judiciary. The petitioner said if his allegations were found false then the court should make this case an example.

The Chief Justice said that the test was that this kind of cases shouldn't be brought in courts. It was a loss was of people of the concerned constituency when a public representative was disqualified.

The chief justice said the court had decided to combine petitions against public representatives and adjourned hearing till March 9.