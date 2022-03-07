Islamabad High Court clubs two petitions against PECA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday clubbed two more petitions with identical cases against PECA Ordinance for hearing together on March 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday clubbed two more petitions with identical cases against PECA Ordinance for hearing together on March 10.

The two separate petitions were filed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Baber and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) challenging section 20 of PECA Ordinance.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the two cases and served notices to attorney general of Pakistan for comments on next date. The court also sought report pertaining pending complaints submitted under sections 20 of PECA Ordinance.