UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Confirm Bail Of TikToker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Islamabad High Court confirm bail of TikToker

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday confirmed the bail of Tiktok star Nosheen (Dolly) in a case pertaining preparing videos after setting fire in forests of Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday confirmed the bail of Tiktok star Nosheen (Dolly) in a case pertaining preparing videos after setting fire in forests of Margalla Hills.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted the bail after listening arguments from both sides. Previously, the tiktoker was granted interim bail in the case which was now confirmed.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the police whether it had sufficient proofs against tiktoker and how much loss was committed in result of setting fire.

The police official adopted the stance that the concerned department was preparing the estimate of the loss.

After listening arguments, the court confirmed the bail of Dolly and instructed her to join the investigation process. It may be mentioned here that the Kohsar Police Station had registered a first information report against the tiktoker on the complaint of Capital Development Authority (CDA) after her videos went viral on social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Fire Police Police Station Social Media May Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan envoy calls on Asad Mahmood

Turkmenistan envoy calls on Asad Mahmood

2 minutes ago
 No wedding ceremony in Islamabad after 10pm: DC

No wedding ceremony in Islamabad after 10pm: DC

3 minutes ago
 3,919 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia in 3 days: ..

3,919 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia in 3 days: Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Court testifies witness against Zardari, Gilani in ..

Court testifies witness against Zardari, Gilani in toshakhana reference

3 minutes ago
 'Every day something burns': Despair on Ukraine's ..

'Every day something burns': Despair on Ukraine's battered frontline

16 minutes ago
 French far-right clash in Riviera region ahead of ..

French far-right clash in Riviera region ahead of polls

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.