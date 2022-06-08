Islamabad High Court confirm bail of TikToker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday confirmed the bail of Tiktok star Nosheen (Dolly) in a case pertaining preparing videos after setting fire in forests of Margalla Hills.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted the bail after listening arguments from both sides. Previously, the tiktoker was granted interim bail in the case which was now confirmed.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the police whether it had sufficient proofs against tiktoker and how much loss was committed in result of setting fire.

The police official adopted the stance that the concerned department was preparing the estimate of the loss.

After listening arguments, the court confirmed the bail of Dolly and instructed her to join the investigation process. It may be mentioned here that the Kohsar Police Station had registered a first information report against the tiktoker on the complaint of Capital Development Authority (CDA) after her videos went viral on social media.