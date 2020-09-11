UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Decides To Conduct Forensic Audit Of Courts Through AGP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday ordered to conduct forensic audit of all court through Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

The notification issued by IHC's Registrar Office on Friday said that forensic audit would be conducted for the period of last five year ranging from 2015 to 2020.

It added that the chief justice of IHC was pleased to conduct a free and separate audit of the all courts through AGP this year through AGP.

The all branches of IHC had been directed to submit the relevant record to the registrar office till September 12.

More Stories From Pakistan

