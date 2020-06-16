UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Declares Appointment Of Chairman LGC As Void

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Islamabad High Court declares appointment of chairman LGC as void

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the appointment of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman Local Government Commission (LGC) as illegal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the appointment of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman Local Government Commission (LGC) as illegal.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC announced the judgment on a petition filed by Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz against the appointment of Ali Awan as chairman LGC.

The court ordered the Federal government to prepare rules and procedure with in six month pertaining to appointmentof chairman LGC and submit report to the court in this regard.

The court had reserved its judgment on the case on last hearing after listening arguments from both sides at large.

