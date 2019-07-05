UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Declares Argentina Park's Land Allocation For Poly Clinic Illegal

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:04 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday declared allocation of Argentina Park land for the extension project of Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital as illegal terming it a violation of basic human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday declared allocation of Argentina Park land for the extension project of Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital as illegal terming it a violation of basic human rights.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the judgment which was reserved a year ago in a petition filed by the residents of Sector G-6, challenging constructions in the park located in front of the hospital.

The order stated that the land of a park could not be used for any other purpose. The allocation of the land for hospital's extension project was a violation of 1960 Ordinance and 1997 Act, it further read.

The order said the town planning must be in consideration before taking such decisions.

When the city was settled in 1967, the number of population was in thousands, it said, adding that this was unfortunate that no more hospitals were established later keeping in view the growing inhabitants.

The decision stated that it was a violation of basic human rights to use park land for any other purpose. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was itself violating the laws.

It further said that there was rule of some people in Islamabad rather rule of law.

It may be mentioned here that the G-6 residents had moved a petition in 2015 against the project and IHC issued a stay order against the construction.

