UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Declares Customs' Action Against Palestinian Envoy As Unlawful

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:05 PM

Islamabad High Court declares Customs' action against Palestinian envoy as unlawful

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the action of Customs Department against the Ambassador of Palestine and confiscation of his vehicle as unlawful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the action of Customs Department against the Ambassador of Palestine and confiscation of his vehicle as unlawful.

Announcing its judgment, the court said the Customs Department's action was illegal due to the diplomatic immunity to the Palestinian envoy.

It was necessary to inform the Foreign Office prior to such action, the IHC verdict said.

Pursuant to the earlier court order, the Customs Department had returned the vehicle to Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabaie.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Palestine Immunity Vehicle Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises Arabi ..

39 minutes ago

US, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Peace Process Amid Ri ..

3 minutes ago

Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 6.6 percent to ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan highlights importance of pulses for diets ..

3 minutes ago

Security Boosted Around S. African Parliament Ahea ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea visits ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.