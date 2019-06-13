UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Declares Infructuous Petition Seeking Removal Of Name Of Gulalai Ismail From ECL

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:41 PM

Islamabad High Court declares infructuous petition seeking removal of name of Gulalai Ismail from ECL

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of petition seeking removal of name of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Gulalai Ismail from ECL by declaring it in -fructuous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of petition seeking removal of name of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Gulalai Ismail from ECL by declaring it in -fructuous.Petition praying for removal of PTM leader GulalaI Ismail name from no fly list came up for hearing before Justice Amir Farooq of IHC Thursday.

Zainab appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner Babar Sattar.The law officer Raja Khalid took the plea that passport of Gulalai Ismail has been returned.

Her name is included in ECL. Her name has not been removed from ECL because of her involvement in criminal activities.The court wrapped up the petition declaring it in -fructuous.

