Islamabad High Court Declares, It Can't Disqualify Vawda After His Resignation From NA Seat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:16 PM

Islamabad High Court declares, it can't disqualify Vawda after his resignation from NA seat

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared that it could not disqualify Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda after his resignation from National Assembly seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared that it could not disqualify Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda after his resignation from National Assembly seat.

The court, however, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the matter of false affidavit submitted by Vawda along with his nomination papers pertaining to dual nationality. The order stated that the minister had apparently submitted affidavit to ECP comprising the false statement regarding his dual nationality.

The court further said that there were consequences of submission of false statement by somebody, under the judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the 13 pages verdict which was reserved earlier after listening arguments from both sides at large in case challenging the qualification of Faisal Vawda.

Earlier, Faisal Vawda appeared before the IHC bench and his lawyer informed the court that the minister had submitted resignation to Speaker National Assembly. He pleaded that the petition had become ineffective after the resignation of his client from National Assembly seat and prayed the court to dispose of the case.

He also submitted a copy of resignation of Faisal Vawda to the court.

The petitioner's counsel Barrister Jahangir Jadoon objected over the stance and stated that one remained a member of the Parliament until his resignation was accepted by the authority concerned.

He further contended that Faisal Vawda had resigned from the post after casting vote in senate elections and when he was also a candidate in the polls. Jadoon argued that several members of the assembly had resigned from their seats and joined the parliament again in the past. He alleged that Faisal Vawda had hid information pertaining to his dual nationality from ECP and, therefore, he was neither remain 'Sadiq nor Ameen' under article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. Jahangir Jadoon argued that Faisal Vawda was a US national until his nomination papers were accepted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that Vawda had surrendered dual nationality on June 25, while scrutiny of his documents by ECP was completed on June 18. After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the case and later issued a thirteen pages decision in evening.

It may be mentioned here that on February 23, a tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) declared Vawda eligible to participate in the Senate polls. The decision was announced by the court while hearing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail's appeal against approval of Vawda's nomination papers for the polls.

