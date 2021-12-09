Islamabad High Court declares plea incomplete against closure of schools

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the petitioner to resubmit the case after rectification in petition against closure of educational institutions of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the petitioner to resubmit the case after rectification in petition against closure of educational institutions of federal capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Tahira Gul regarding the matter. The petition had named Ministry of Education, Regulations and Professional Training, Federal Education board, teachers' joint action committee as respondents in her case.

The petitioner said that education was the basic right of children aged 5 to 16 years. The children were being deprived of their right in federal capital, it added.

The teachers of Islamabad were on strike after the announcement of new policy by the education ministry, it further said. It prayed the court to issue directives for opening of school in Islamabad. The court declared the petition incomplete and asked the petitioner to file it against after correction.