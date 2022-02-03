UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Declares Plots Allotments To Judges, Govt Officers As Unlawful

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to judges, govt officers as unlawful

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the allotment of plots to government officers and judges in housing schemes as illegal stating it was against the public interest

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the allotment of plots to government officers and judges in housing schemes as illegal stating it was against the public interest.

The court directed the Secretary Housing to present the matter pertaining to the Capital's sectors, including F-12, G-12, F-14 and F-15 before the Federal Cabinet, which, it expected, would prepare a policy regarding them keeping in view the public interest.

It further said that the government's land was not for elite class, instead it was only for public welfare.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, in its verdict on an intra-court appeal of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), observed that the judges, government officers and public office holders could not develop any policy against public interest for their personal benefits.

The FGEHA also couldn't introduce any scheme against the law, it added.

The court also raised concern over making the judges of top court, high court and district court as beneficiary of the scheme. The high court and district courts did not ever extend ant request to be part of any housing scheme, it added.

The IHC observed that even the retired judges and those who had been facing disciplinary actions on misconduct were also given plots.

The court also stated that the balloting for the plots dated August 17, 2021 was also not transparent. Some 126,000 government employees, out of 135,000, had been ignored while the cabinet was kept in dark about the selection process for the allotment, it added.

The court further expressed concern over excluding journalists and lawyers by the FGEHA in the reviewed policy.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lawyers August Islamabad High Court Government Cabinet Top Court Housing

Recent Stories

US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Securi ..

US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Security for Super Bowl LVI Game in ..

21 seconds ago
 SSGC captures 15 industrial units using illegal ga ..

SSGC captures 15 industrial units using illegal gas compressors: Hammad

23 seconds ago
 754 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

754 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

24 seconds ago
 UN on Germany's RT DE Ban: All Countries Should Al ..

UN on Germany's RT DE Ban: All Countries Should Allow for Free Dissemination of ..

26 seconds ago
 RT Editor-in-Chief Thanks Russian Authorities for ..

RT Editor-in-Chief Thanks Russian Authorities for Deutsche Welle Reciprocal Ban

28 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia Bans Nationals Without Booster Dose F ..

Saudi Arabia Bans Nationals Without Booster Dose From Leaving Country - State Me ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>