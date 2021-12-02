UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Declares Reinstatement Of 68 Employees As Void

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:29 PM

Islamabad High Court declares reinstatement of 68 employees as void

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the reinstatement of 68 employees of Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) following the instructions of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as illegal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the reinstatement of 68 employees of Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) following the instructions of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as illegal.

The court order said that PAC or National Assembly (NA) couldn't use the executive power to restore employees without legislation in the house.

Earlier, Petitioners' lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate requested the bench to send the matter to relevant board for a decision as no negative message should be gone from the court. Chief Justice Athar Minallah said this was not court of mercy instead this was court of law, adding that there was no need to send it to the board.

The court, subsequently, declared the restoration of 68 employees as null and void. The employees were restored on August 25, on the instructions of PAC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Agriculture August Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Gold price up by Rs 850 per tola 02 Dec 2021

Gold price up by Rs 850 per tola 02 Dec 2021

2 minutes ago
 China's service trade up 12.7 pct in Jan.-Oct.

China's service trade up 12.7 pct in Jan.-Oct.

2 minutes ago
 Strength of Islamabad police to be increased: Shei ..

Strength of Islamabad police to be increased: Sheikh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to promote friendly police ecolog ..

Islamabad police to promote friendly police ecology

2 minutes ago
 World Diabetes Day observed at Kuwait Teaching Hos ..

World Diabetes Day observed at Kuwait Teaching Hospital

4 minutes ago
 3 POs among 15 'criminals' arrested

3 POs among 15 'criminals' arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.