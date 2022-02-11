UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Declares Umar Gandapur, Shah Muhammad As Eligible For LG Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Islamabad High Court declares Umar Gandapur, Shah Muhammad as eligible for LG polls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared Umar Amin Gandapur and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa's minister Shah Muhammad as eligible to contest the elections while turning down the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, the court upheld the decision regarding imposing fine on Ali Amin Gandapur.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the judgment on petitions of Umar Amin Gandapur and Shah Muhammad against the decision of ECP.

Chief Justice remarked that first the ECP had to impose fine on Umar Amin, adding that the step of disqualification come after it.

How could the ECP bypass the phase of fine, he said.

The court, subsequently, allowed Umar Amin Gandapur to participate in Mayor's elections from Dera Ismail Khan.

The court also turned down the decision of ECP for declaring Shah Muhammad Khan as disqualify for a period of five years in a complaint regarding creating disorder during local body elections in Tehsil Bakakhel. The court, however, upheld the decision of ECP for disqualifying Mamoon ur Rashid for elections.

>