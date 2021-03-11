UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Directs 25 Lawyers To Submit Reply Within Four Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Islamabad High Court directs 25 lawyers to submit reply within four weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the 25 lawyers including Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Zahid Mehmood Raja to submit their comments within four weeks in a contempt of court case in IHC building vandalising matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the 25 lawyers including Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Zahid Mehmood Raja to submit their comments within four weeks in a contempt of court case in IHC building vandalising matter.

During hearing, lawyer of Shaistan Tabassam and Khalid Mehmood's, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon pleaded that evidence of contempt of court against his clients should be produced. Everyone was served same notice of contempt of court, he said.

He argued they wanted that disciplinary proceeding should also be resumed before this bench. He said the lawyers were brought into court in handcuffs and they had severe concern over it.

Shoaib Shaheen Advocate pleaded that a campaign had been launched on social and electronic media to defame legal fraternity.

Justice Farooq said that some lawyers had submitted comments while several were yet to file it. The court instructed the lawyers to submit written reply within four weeks and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Contempt Of Court Lawyers Same Islamabad High Court Media Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership ..

16 minutes ago

UK Drug Regulator Tells Brits to Get Vaccinated De ..

2 minutes ago

Vilification campaign case: FIA files complete cha ..

2 minutes ago

Senator Rabbani stresses on strengthening of feder ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister felicitates Muslims on Shab-e-Meraj ..

14 minutes ago

Hungary to Ask European Commission to Publish Vacc ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.