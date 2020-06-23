UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Directs AAG To Trace Responsible Of A Citizen Missing Since 2015

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:37 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Additional Attorney General (AAG) to trace and identify the responsible for disappearance of a citizen from federal capital in 2015

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Additional Attorney General (AAG) to trace and identify the responsible for disappearance of a citizen from Federal capital in 2015.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by Nasreen Begum, the mother of missing citizen Imran Khan.

The AAG informed the court that it was a five year old case, adding that the citizen was not into the custody of any law enforcement agency.

The Chief Justice directed the AAG to locate the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, relevant Station House Officer and others who were at the helm of affairs when Imran Khan went missing.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 16.

