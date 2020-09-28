Islamabad High Court directs AGPR to address pension matter of ex-DG FIA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to address the pension matter of former director general FIA Bashir Memon in accordance of law within one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to address the pension matter of former director general FIA Bashir Memon in accordance of law within one week.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition of Bashir Memon challenging stopping of his pension by AGPR.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice expressed annoyance with AGPR officials and remarked that if this was happening with a former DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) then how the matters of other civil servants were being dealt.

The chief justice said that the AGPR should have corrected the whole system, adding that if a retired person should face such attitude after his service.

The representative of AGPR adopted the stance that the Establishment Division had not given answer yet on his department's objection in the matter to this the bench remarked that what remained when a resignation was accepted.

Justice Minallah said that the AGPR should have made the pensions affairs easy for the servants as this was an era of technology and everything could be available in computers.

The bench remarked that stopping pension of any employee was a serious violation of basic human rights.

He asked that whether the AGPR had any personal grudge with Bashir Memon.

The representative said that his department had raised the legal objection in this case to this the chief justice said that it happened when required to tease anybody, apparently there was no issue in this case .

The court directed AGPR to resolve the matter and adjourned hearing of the case till October 5.