UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Directs AGPR To Address Pension Matter Of Ex-DG FIA

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

Islamabad High Court directs AGPR to address pension matter of ex-DG FIA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to address the pension matter of former director general FIA Bashir Memon in accordance of law within one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to address the pension matter of former director general FIA Bashir Memon in accordance of law within one week.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition of Bashir Memon challenging stopping of his pension by AGPR.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice expressed annoyance with AGPR officials and remarked that if this was happening with a former DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) then how the matters of other civil servants were being dealt.

The chief justice said that the AGPR should have corrected the whole system, adding that if a retired person should face such attitude after his service.

The representative of AGPR adopted the stance that the Establishment Division had not given answer yet on his department's objection in the matter to this the bench remarked that what remained when a resignation was accepted.

Justice Minallah said that the AGPR should have made the pensions affairs easy for the servants as this was an era of technology and everything could be available in computers.

The bench remarked that stopping pension of any employee was a serious violation of basic human rights.

He asked that whether the AGPR had any personal grudge with Bashir Memon.

The representative said that his department had raised the legal objection in this case to this the chief justice said that it happened when required to tease anybody, apparently there was no issue in this case .

The court directed AGPR to resolve the matter and adjourned hearing of the case till October 5.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Technology Federal Investigation Agency October Islamabad High Court Court Employment

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

2 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

17 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

34 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo reinforces pharmaceutical shipment ex ..

1 hour ago

Maryam lambasts PTI govt, NAB for not holding Asim ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt not afraid of opposition's movement: Soom ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.