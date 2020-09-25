Islamabad High Court directs CDA board to decide its officers' promotion issue in 6 months

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday forwarded the promotions of 18 Capital Development Authority (CDA) officers issue to its board and directed to decide it within six months as per law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday forwarded the promotions of 18 Capital Development Authority (CDA) officers issue to its board and directed to decide it within six months as per law.

Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani announced the decision on a petition filed by 18 officers of civic body challenging their demotion by the CDA.

The court, however, suspended the CDA's notification regarding the demotions till the final decision of the CDA board and disposed of all the identical petitions.

It may be mentioned here that the CDA had demoted the above officers on recommendations of an investigation committee under the chair of CDA former member admin Nadeem Akber Malik.

Before this, the two other departmental committees had declared the up gradations of 89 officials as unlawful. However, the recommendation of those two committees were not implemented.