Islamabad High Court Directs CDA To Remove Errors In Policy Affairs For Regularization

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:19 PM

Islamabad High Court directs CDA to remove errors in policy affairs for regularization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to remove errors in the policy affairs pertaining to regularization of CDA's 700 employees and submit report to the court within two months.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition seeking regularization of CDA's contract and daily wages employees.

At the outset of hearing, the bench said if the CDA had issued an advertisement for the recruitment of new employees it must produce it before the court.

The court also summoned CDA board secretary and member administration in person on the next hearing to seek information regarding board meetings and discussion.

Justice Kiyani said there was not educated person in the CDA who could see the minor matters.

He said the CDA board was still incomplete and unauthorized to approve anything, adding that everything was running in Pakistan on ad hoc basis.

The petitioner's lawyer said his case was so simple.

To this, Justice Kiyani said there were many complexities in the case, many things of policy were contradicting with the CDA laws.

He said the court had to decide the case as per laws and it could be against anyone. We wanted to get solution of the matters, he said.

The CDA's lawyer prayed the court to grant some time for the consultation.

The bench asked him to get removed the errors in consultation with CDA chairman.

Justice Kiyani said no board decision could contradict with the CDA Ordinance.

The court adjourned hearing of the case for two months.

