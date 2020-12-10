Islamabad High Court directs climate change secy to satisfy bench on not shifting of bears abroad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the climate change secretary to satisfy the bench over not shifting Marghzar Zoo's bears to animal sanctuary in Jordan as per court order

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the ministry to satisfy the bench otherwise show-cause notice for contempt of court would be served to the secretary.

Ministry of Climate Change secretary, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairperson and others appeared before the court.

The court asked the IWMB chairperson that whether she had read the court order. To this, she answered in yes.

The chief justice said the court was trusting the climate change ministry and had ignored many things.

He said setting the two lions on fire was a disappointing incident. This court ruled in favor of animal rights and decided that animals should not be kept in cages but in their natural environment, the bench said, adding today Pakistan was being praised in the world for this and we should be proud of that.

This court, the chief justice said, had ruled that two brown bears should be placed in the natural environment on the high mountains, did you have that natural environment.

At this, climate change secretary said there was a place.

To this, the court expressed anger, saying that you had decided on your own without taking the court into confidence.

The court asked whether the board had reviewed the court orders before making its own decision.

IWMB chairperson said they had reviewed the court orders but it did not contain any order regarding the transfer of bears to Jordan.

To this, the bench said it meant you had not gone through the order, it was clearly written in the order.

The chief justice said the court had issued an order for the transfer of bears to Jordan at the request of ministry.

The court noted that the ministry had changed the board of IWMB.

To this, the secretary said four senior officers had been made ex-officio members including the deputy commissioner Islamabad.

The chief justice said the prime minister also cared about the rights of animals but he was unaware in this matter.

Did the ministry apprise the prime minister about the court orders, he asked.

Justice Minallah said the court had showed extreme tolerance in that matter and acted with restraint. If the ministry wanted, the court could initiate contempt proceedings against it.

The ministry's lawyer said Jordan did not have the natural environment where the Himalayan bears could be kept on the foot hills of the mountain. The bears must be kept at a cool temperature and Ayub National Park had made an offer to us in that regard.

IWMB Member Z B Mirza said it was also dangerous to shift the bears all of the sudden to the cold environment after they had been kept here for long time.

He said he had visited Naltar and Nathia Gali and also asked Dr Amir Khalil to visit.

The chief justice said you could have informed the court that it was not right time for bears' shifting.

The zoo bears endured unimaginable hardships, justice Minallah noted and said Mirza had also opposed the relocation of Kavan.

He observed that there were also other bears and experts in Jordan's sanctuary, if you make a sanctuary of that standard in the meantime, you could bring the bears back.

The chief justice said the court had ruled in this case in a year and a half, adding that nothing was done during that time.

The court observed that the lives of brown bears were in grave danger and asked not make an issue of ego. Was it the reason that your were not getting any share from it? he inquired.

Minallah asked why you had issued an export permit for bears to Jordan.

To this, the secretary admitted that this export permit was issued in the light of court orders.

The secretary said, "We have made mistakes but now lets go ahead and give us a chance to make our house in order." The secretary said we would take care of the animals responsibly.

"We have experts, we should work with them," Mirza said.

The chief justice said there were a lot of things that were very embarrassing.

He said the court was giving them a chance to review all the court orders. The court would decide that how to proceed contempt proceedings. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Friday.