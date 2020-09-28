UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Directs Customs Dept To Resolve Palestinian Envoy's Vehicles Case As Per FO Advice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Islamabad High Court directs Customs Dept to resolve Palestinian envoy's vehicles case as per FO advice

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Custom Collector Islamabad to resolve the the matter of seized vehicles of Palestinian ambassador according to the guidelines of Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Custom Collector Islamabad to resolve the the matter of seized vehicles of Palestinian ambassador according to the guidelines of Foreign Office.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition of the Palestine Embassy in Islamabad challenging the confiscation of its ambassador's vehicles.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that whether the custom officer had approached the Foreign Office before taking any action regarding the vehicles.

Even the court did not interfere into the affairs of foreign relations and the Customs Department should have sought an advice from the FO, he added.

He asked the representative of Customs Department whether they knew about the country's foreign policy. The matter should not have been dealt in that way, he remarked.

Justice Minallah observed that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) should issue a circular in that regard and also train the officers to deal with such matters.

The court adjourned the case till October 27 with the above directions.

