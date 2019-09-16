Islamabad High Court directs deputy commissioner to address G-12 affectees issue

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed deputy commissioner Islamabad to take measure for addressing the issue of affectees of sector G-12 within sixty days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Monday directed deputy commissioner Islamabad to take measure for addressing the issue of affectees of sector G-12 within sixty days.

A full court bench comprising IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on petitions regarding illegal constructions of lawyer chambers at football ground F-8 Kachehri. Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) also appeared before the court.

Justice Kiyani remarked that what was the guilt of G-12 affectees who were still waiting for justice even after paying money to the civic body.

Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the residents of sector F-11 were facing difficulties due to commercial activities in are.

The bench ordered the CDA to submit report regarding encroachments at IJP road and Sector G-12 Islamabad and adjourned the case for two weeks.