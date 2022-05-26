UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Directs District Admin To Deal PTI Workers' Arrests Under Supreme Court Orders

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 07:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday instructed the authorities to deal the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s workers in Federal capital in light of the directives of the Supreme Court.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Waqas appeared before the court and said that 37 people had been sent to jail while 23 were released on submission of surety bonds on directives of this court.

He said that ten people had not so far submitted the surety bonds.

The ADCG adopted the stance that several people were detained last day keeping in view the law and order situation in the city.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case remarked that top court had directed the administration to take action only against those who were named in any first information report (FIR).

The ADCG said that a police van was stopped and people tried to forcibly release the protesters. The court said that there were clear directives of the top court that only those should be arrested who have Names in criminal cases. Further hearing was then adjourned.

