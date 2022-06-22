UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Directs ECP To Issue LB Election Schedule Within 65 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 08:02 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce new local body election schedule for federal capital within 65 days after delimitation of 101 union councils

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The officials of ECP informed the court that the institution could hold local government elections within 60 to 65 days after delimitation of new union councils.

Subsequently, The court remarked "then let the case dispose of".

The Chief Justice remarked that there were some complaints related to the allocation of votes, so the votes shouldn't be shifted from one to another ward, CJ added.

The ECP officials requested the court to instruct the federal government to facilitate the electoral process. The court remarked the petitions against the election schedule had become ineffective.

Ultimately, the court accepted the petition and disposed of the same with above mentioned directions.

