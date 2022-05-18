UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Directs FIA To Consult Journalists' Bodies On Media Related Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 07:18 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold consultation with the journalists' bodies to address the complaints against media persons

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a written order in a case against alleged harassment of journalists. The court directed the Director Cyber Crime Wing FIA to contact the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) regarding the matter.

The order said that the journalist organizations had stated that they would prepare guidelines so that they could become part of SOPs. It also instructed the FIA to ensure the protection of rights prescribed in Article 19 and 19A of the Constitution.

It further said that the FIA had told this court that there was no complaint against journalist Arshad Sharif. The said journalist informed the court that he was not harassed after the court orders, it concluded.

