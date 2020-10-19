UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Directs For Paying Compensation To Victim Family Of Missing Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Islamabad High Court directs for paying compensation to victim family of missing citizen

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed for providing compensation to the family of the missing citizen Sajid Mehmood by the next date of hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed for providing compensation to the family of the missing citizen Sajid Mehmood by the next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a case pertaining to the non-recovery of IT expert Sajid Mahmood, who had been missing for five years.

At the outset of hearing, the bench remarked that if the compensation was not paid, then high officials would be summoned.

The bench remarked that why the court should not take action for non-implementation of it decision regarding payment of compensation to the victim family.

The counsel for Interior Ministry lHasnain Ibrahim Kazmi adopted the stance that the ministry didn't have such funds. It had requested the finance ministry to provide funds, he said, and pleaded that a letter was served on October 13, asking for the funds.

He said that as soon as the reply was received, the ministry would implement the court orders.

Petitioner's lawyer Omar Gilani contended that the police had not submitted any report in last two years regarding the missing citizen, to this the bench remarked that even the police was not bothered to read the court decision because it was related to a common citizen.

Justice Minallah said that the missing citizen was a common man, not an important man, so no one cared.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the courts could only observe and asked the police officials that a person had gone missing from their area and the police had admitted that it was a case of disappearance.

The one who would be responsible in the law would be responsible for the incident, the court said. Further hearing of the case was adjourned till November 16.

