Islamabad High Court directs govt to appoint CAA DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Federal Government to appoint a regular officer as Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general in a case pertaining to the suspension of a pilot's license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Federal Government to appoint a regular officer as Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general in a case pertaining to the suspension of a pilot's license.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the pilot challenging the suspension of his license by the CAA.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice asked as to why vacant posts ha not been filled. The people were suffering due to non-appointment of the CCA DG, he added.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah apprised the court that the matter had been referred to the Federal Cabinet for a decision.

The chief justice remarked that the image of national airline had been damaged internationally.

How the issue of fake pilot licenses would be addressed when the CAA was non-functional, he added.

CJ Minallah observed that the petitioner pilot's license was suspended illegally but the court did not want to interfere into the affairs of CAA. He asked the lawyer that if he wanted permission for his client to fly an aeroplane.

The petitioner's lawyer said fake licenses of more than 6,000 pilots were suspended in Britain, but the matter was not highlighted on the media. The chief justice, however, observed that the court had no such authority or experience to give such verdict. The court could also not restore the license of said pilot, he added.

The court adjourned the case till November 24, directing the government to appoint the CAA director general.