Islamabad High Court directs govt to establish ZTBL board in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the federal government to constitute a board of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) in one month time period.

The court order stated that it would summon secretary Finance Ministry on December 1, if the board of ZTBL was not formed till next date.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah hearing on case against the demotions of ZTBL's officials.

The court order stated that an important institution was dysfunctional for three years due to apathy of the government. It was against the principles of good governance.

The written order stated that delay in formation of ZTB board had damaged the rights of petitioners. It directed the government to render its responsibility after forming the ZTBL board.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.