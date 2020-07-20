Islamabad High Court directs HEC to address students' grievances

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to address the grievances of students pertaining to online classes system and receiving of extra fee by seven universities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Higher education Commission (HEC) to address the grievances of students pertaining to online classes system and receiving of extra fee by seven universities of the country.

The court served notices to HEC and Ministry of Education regarding the above matter while seeking reply within seven days from respondents.

The students had stated in the petition that their universities were not implementing the HEC policies pertaining to online classes and fee. The students belong to underdeveloped areas couldn't attend the online classes due to lack of internet facility.

The petition said that the hostels were closed due to coronavirus but universities were still receiving fees against this facility. The students had no option other than returning their homes after the closure of hostels, it added.

It further said that the petitioners had apprised the HEC regarding their grievances on this the commission issue a press release expressing resolve to address the students problems but practically no action had been taken so far.

It prayed the court to issue orders for implementation on corona policy and stop the universities from receiving tuition, hostel and transport fees.