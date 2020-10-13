UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Directs ICT Admin To Resolve Lal Masjid Issue

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:08 PM

Islamabad High Court directs ICT admin to resolve Lal Masjid issue

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to district administration to resolve the matter of Lal Masjid's closure in accordance of the law and adjourned hearing the case till December 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to district administration to resolve the matter of Lal Masjid's closure in accordance of the law and adjourned hearing the case till December 1.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on a petition moved by the Shuhada Foundation against the closure of Lal Masjid.

During the course of proceedings, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat informed the court that there were around 40 female students in the mosque who had illegally constructed the rooms and occupied the government land.

He pleaded that only one way towards the mosque was closed and prayed the bench to grant time to address the issue.

The petitioner's lawyer Tariq Advocate pleaded that the illegal occupant should be removed from the mosque's premises so that it could be opened.

To this the bench said the foundation could shift the students elsewhere.

The lawyer said the mosque was not owned by the Shuhada Foundation, adding that the visitors were facing hurdles in the way towards mosque.

The court directed the ICT administration to resolve the matter under the law and adjourned the hearing of the case.

