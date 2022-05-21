Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce Shireen Mazari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to produce former federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari before it and adjourned the case till 11:30 p.m

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case filed by Imaan Mazari Advocate, daughter of Shireen Mazari, at his residence, also summoned the Secretary Interior, Inspector General of Police Islamabad and ICT Chief Commissioner in person in the case.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that her mother had been arrested from the Federal Capital. The Kohsar Police Station had expressed ignorance about registration of any case against her, she added.

Imaan Mazari said her mother was arrested in day time without fulfilling the legal requirements and her family was not being provided any information regarding the matter.