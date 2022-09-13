Islamabad High Court directs IGP, chief commissioner to produce missing citizen

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief Commissioner to produce the missing citizen Haseeb Hamza by Wednesday 11:30 am after recovering him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief Commissioner to produce the missing citizen Haseeb Hamza by Wednesday 11:30 am after recovering him.

The chief justice remarked that the citizen was lifted from this court's jurisdiction and it would summon every responsible and held them accountable if the chief commissioner ICT and IGP failed to produce the citizen.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Zulifqar Ali, the father of the missing citizen.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that Hamza was lifted on August 22, by the unknown people in uniform. The police registered an FIR on the complaint but couldn't recover him so far, he said.

The court held a recession and summoned IGP Akbar Nasir who appeared before it as the hearing resumed.

The IGP said that the FIR was registered on last day about the missing citizen.

The court said that this practice couldn't be tolerated, adding that it had already given a judgment in missing persons' case and the court would move according to it. Expressing concern, the court noted that the incident was taken place on August 22, but the FIR was registered on September 12.

The court also summoned the officials of sensitive institutions in personal capacity along with the Chief Commissioner ICT and IGP on Wednesday.

The chief justice remarked that legal action should have been taken against the citizen if he had committed any offence. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday 11:30 am.