Islamabad High Court Directs IGP To Submit Report Regarding Citizen's Disappearance

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 09:00 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the IGP Islamabad to submit inquiry report within 15 days regarding the missing citizen Munib Akram who was produced before the court after being recovered

Chief Justice Athar Minallah disposed off the case after recovery of the citizen.

On the query of the bench, Munib Akram told the court that he was lifted by unknown people from his house on August 19. My mobile phone and laptop was checked out and I was also given threats, he added. The citizen said that he went to his village due to fear and powered off his mobile phone and get back on October 1.

The Chief Justice expressed annoyance with the police and said that this court had repeatedly stated that such incidents wouldn't be tolerated.

The court was not sure whether this citizen was telling truth or not.

The court said that such incidents were not possible without the knowledge of the police. The Chief Justice asked that to whom this court should hold responsible for this.

He said that this court had given judgment in 2019 but still such incidents were being taken place. The court asked the DSP Legal that whether the action was taken against the SHO of the concerned area's police station. The Chief Justice directed the IGP Islamabad to conduct inquiry into the matter and submit report within 15-days to the registrar office.

