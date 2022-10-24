UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Directs Ministries To Contact Arshad Sharif's Family

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 07:37 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the interior ministry and foreign office to immediately contact the family of TV anchor Arshad Sharif who was shot dead in Kenya

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and directed the ministries to appoint their representatives.

The petition was filed by Barrister Shoaib Razzaq seeking the formation of a commission to probe the incident.

The petitioner prayed the court to issue directives to approach the agencies of Kenya for an investigation into the matter. He also requested measures to bring back the body of the deceased.

The court issued instructions for measures to satisfy the family of the TV anchor and sought a report in this regard. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

