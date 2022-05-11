UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Directs NAB To Give Arguments After Preparation In Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:08 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present arguments after preparations in acquittal plea of Federal Minister Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Naroval Sports City Complex reference

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal of Ahsan Iqbal against the decision of accountability court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor said that his department had already submitted comments against the appeal and now it wanted to file some documents.

The chief justice remarked that several times executive's honest decisions could also lead to loss but it couldn't be called as corruption.

If the accused had not taken any financial benefit then the decision couldn't be declared as corruption.

The court remarked that it was a public project and more than half of it had been completed already.

The bench asked why the work on the project was stopped and who would be responsible for this loss.

The chief justice questioned that whether the NAB ensured to stop wastage of public money.

He said that the bureau was responsible for the loss and why not it prepares a reference against itself.

The court asked that whether the NAB case was that the misuse of powers led to loss to national exchequer.

The chief justice remarked that there was nothing against Ahsan Iqbal in the reference and he was not alone who approved the project.

Justice Minallah asked that whether the NAB had targeted Ahsan Iqbal. Did he get the approval of CTWP forcibly, he questioned.

The court expressed annoyance with the NAB investigation officer and remarked that he had made case against chairman CTWP but he didn't know the purpose of this department.

The court adjourned further hearing till June 8.

