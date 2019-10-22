Islamabad High Court directs Nasir Butt to join investigation in Pakistan in judge video case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed Nasir Butt, the main character in judge Arshad video scandal, to join investigation in Pakistan regarding the case

The court directed Nasir Butt to come Pakistan to face charges against him keeping in view the law of land.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah of IHC conducted hearing on a petition of Nasir Butt against Pakistan High Commission London.

During the outset of hearing, petitioner's counsel Nasir Bhutta Advocate pleaded that his client wanted to submit some documents but the Pakistan High Commission London was not ready to verify them.

The chief justice asked that how a third party could file documents in this case. The third party was not titled to file any appeal in a criminal case, he said.

Bhutta said the documents were including audio and video transcript related to Arshad Malik and Nasir Butt, his client's response to judge's affidavit and forensic report of petitioner and Malik's meeting.

He said the high commission was bound to verify the documents as it was their legal right to present evidence, adding his client's appeal was pending before this court since long.

The court had removed objection on their first petition, he said. Answering a query by the court, he said a first information report (FIR) had been registered against his client to which the chief justice asked that then why the petitioner joined the investigation regarding the matter.

Butt's lawyer said his client needed security and protection and claimed that he had disclosed the reality of accountability court judge who had been hearing a prominent reference.

The chief justice remarked that this court would grant protective bail of the petitioner and asked the counsel to apprise regarding the date on which Nasir Butt would join investigation and record his statement.

The court also sought reply from investigation officer regarding alleged harassment of Butt's family members in Pakistan. The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till October 28.