Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude arguments in Bhara Kahu bypass case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended the stay order to stop the construction of Bhara Kahu bypass construction at Quaid-e-Azam University's land and directed the parties to conclude arguments in the case.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court heard the case.

During the hearing advocate Kashif Malik appeared on the petition of the university professors.

The court was informed that the Environmental Protection Agency has approved the Bhara Kahu project and the CDA has deposited the fine of Rs one million imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dougal said that the concerns of the petitioners had been sent to the cabinet but the report had not been received from the cabinet so far and it was expected to receive by next week.

The court told the petitioner's lawyer that the bench had heard concerns and would look into them.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dougal pleaded with the court to grant one week's time. This was accepted by the court and adjourned the hearing of the case till December 2.